ACENT Market Cap Hits $17.18 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, ACENT has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00219984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00085699 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

