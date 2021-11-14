Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0223

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $809,495.11 and $7,577.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,315,650 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

