Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.35% of Acushnet worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $57.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

