AdEx Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00220799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00085921 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.