Aeryus Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Aeryus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeryus has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $33,325.49 and approximately $77.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.25 or 0.00422530 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $688.75 or 0.01068936 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

