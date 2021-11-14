Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.05% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,212. The stock has a market cap of $580.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

