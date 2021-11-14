Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,666 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Agora worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

NASDAQ API opened at $26.37 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of -0.18.

API has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.