Agora (NASDAQ:API) & American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Head to Head Review

Agora (NASDAQ:API) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -26.72% -5.06% -4.64% American Software 7.94% 7.73% 5.49%

This table compares Agora and American Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $133.56 million 20.90 -$3.12 million ($0.37) -71.27 American Software $111.41 million 9.40 $8.09 million $0.27 116.48

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agora. Agora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Agora has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of American Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agora and American Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Software 0 0 4 0 3.00

Agora currently has a consensus target price of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 92.45%. American Software has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.20%. Given Agora’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than American Software.

Summary

American Software beats Agora on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment involves the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

