AI Doctor (AIDOC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,609.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $545,698.04 and approximately $11,609.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

