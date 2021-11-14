Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALRN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,550. The company has a market cap of $78.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

