AIOZ Network Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 103.4% higher against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $107.12 million and $12.01 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00218468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,999,331 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

