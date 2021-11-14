Akash Network Price Tops $2.55 on Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00003870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $290.01 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

