Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) versus 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Head-To-Head Survey

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 8X8 1 7 5 0 2.31

Akerna presently has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 136.45%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $33.58, suggesting a potential upside of 50.06%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than 8X8.

Volatility and Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 7.05 -$38.62 million ($1.26) -2.29 8X8 $532.34 million 4.79 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -14.16

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -143.97% -37.76% -22.85% 8X8 -29.50% -87.26% -20.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akerna beats 8X8 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

