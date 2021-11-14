Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AKUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 91,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,626. The stock has a market cap of $316.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Akouos has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akouos stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of Akouos worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

