Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $111.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.70 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $404.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $434.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $783.65 million, with estimates ranging from $768.90 million to $798.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akumin.

Several brokerages have commented on AKU. Clarus Securities increased their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.91 on Friday. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

