Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $306.21 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $306.21 million and approximately $36.39 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00307604 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00103304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00146852 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004591 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars.

