Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

TSE:ALC opened at C$17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.29. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$12.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.93.

Separately, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Central in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

