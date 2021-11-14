Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,576,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 475,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 213,259 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

