Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110,426 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $59,394,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $280.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

