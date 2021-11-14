Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,909 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

ATI stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

