Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.68% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $88,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,799,000 after buying an additional 514,235 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $761,523.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,630,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,343,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock worth $283,128,100 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.97 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 103.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.