Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,330 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 120.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $19.26 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.