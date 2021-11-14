AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0238 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $218,072.30 and $27.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00037778 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

