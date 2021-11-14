Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,845.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,672.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

