Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,835.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,634.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

