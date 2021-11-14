Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 101,252.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

