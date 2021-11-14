Aluna.Social (ALN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $87,467.00

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can now be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $87,467.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00051289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00220665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00086093 BTC.

About Aluna.Social

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 35,779,975 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

