AMATEN (AMA) Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. AMATEN has a market cap of $2.00 million and $2,202.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00220545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00085838 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.