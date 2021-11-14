AMEPAY (AME) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $169,044.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00071191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,720.04 or 1.00345293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.16 or 0.07037752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

