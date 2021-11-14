AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of AMERCO worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 13.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $739.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $695.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

