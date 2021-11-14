América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,159,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 94,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of América Móvil worth $32,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 205,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

