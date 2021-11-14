American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

