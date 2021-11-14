American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.96. American Express has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

