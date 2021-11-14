America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.58 Million

Brokerages predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report sales of $282.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.16 million and the highest is $297.00 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $223.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $13,030,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT opened at $126.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $95.07 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.40.

America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

