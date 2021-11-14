AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $140.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,545,542. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

