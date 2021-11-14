Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.