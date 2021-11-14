AMLT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,525.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, AMLT has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $29,525.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00218051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00086501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

