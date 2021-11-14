Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,251 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Amphenol worth $163,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Amphenol by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,578 shares of company stock valued at $23,302,051. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

