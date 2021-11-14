Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

LNT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 831,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $9,740,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

