Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.34). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,010,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $9,499,987.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986 over the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPN remained flat at $$13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 55,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $379.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

