Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 639,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 123,898 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $588,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 47,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.