Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $631.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

