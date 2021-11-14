Analysts Anticipate FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RAIL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 302,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 30.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

