Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Insulet reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $314.85 on Friday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -699.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

