Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. Intel has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Intel by 69.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 980.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Intel by 296.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,657,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

