Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,444,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 215,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,266. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

