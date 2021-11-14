Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. NetApp posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

