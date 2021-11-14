Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

NGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.12. 202,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,851. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,600. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,072,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $18,833,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

