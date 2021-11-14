Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $947.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $959.60 million. Terex posted sales of $786.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 19,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

