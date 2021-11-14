Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,302,939 shares of company stock worth $103,427,295. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $435,461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

